MSP Leonardtown Barrack’s Trooper of the Month for December 2018 is Trooper First Class Jason Mulhearn

January 4, 2019
Trooper First Class Jason Mulhearn

Congratulations to Trooper First Class Jason Mulhearn once again who was named the Leonardtown Barrack Trooper of the Month for December 2018.

Trooper First Class Mulhearn consistently demonstrates a high level of professionalism as a Trooper. He continuously applies himself and is conscientious in the performance of his duties. He is an asset and a role model for his peers and the Department.

Trooper First Class Jason Mulhearn who was also named the Leonardtown Barrack Trooper of the Month for November 2018.

