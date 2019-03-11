Two Family Members Arrested at Scene of Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

On Sunday, March 3, 2019, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Prior to the accident, Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 20 of Lexington Park, was operating a vehicle in the area of Midway Drive in Lexington Park. Savoy was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants, to include Handgun on Person, Handgun in a Vehicle, and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle.

Officers attempted to take Savoy into custody, however, Savoy refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Savoy lost control of the vehicle he was operating while negotiating a curve on Pegg Road. Savoy’s vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck another vehicle.

On March 9, 2019, Carol Jean Anderson, 87 of Leonardtown, succumbed to the injuries sustained in that motor vehicle crash.

Carla Yvette Blanton, 48, and Corrina Lyevette Savoy, 24 both of Lexington Park, arrived at the scene of the motor vehicle crash and began to yell and curse at officers and emergency personnel.

While officers and emergency personnel were attempting to provide aid to injured parties Blanton and Savoy’s actions were hindering rescue operations and the police investigation. Blanton and Savoy were given multiple commands to cease their actions, however, both Blanton and Savoy refused.

Savoy punched Sergeant William Raddatz. Savoy was arrested and continued to resist being placed into handcuffs and continued to hinder and obstruct the investigation.

At one-point, Blanton attempted to enter an ambulance after being ordered multiple times to step away from the vehicle. Blanton attempted to pass several officers to gain access to the back of the ambulance. Blanton then attempted to choke Corporal Scott Ruest, several officers attempted to place Blanton into handcuffs. Blanton was placed into an escort hold and escorted to a patrol vehicle. Blanton then removed her left hand from the handcuff and grabbed Sergeant Raddatz the shirt while resisting being placed into handcuffs again.

Both women were ultimately placed in custody and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Obstructing and Hindering, and Resisting Arrest.

CLICK HERE to read a previous article on Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy.

CLICK HERE to read a previous article on Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>