UPDATE: Driver of Corvette that Crashed in Park Hall has Prior Conviction for Driving While Impaired by Alcohol

UPDATE: The driver of the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT involved in the motor vehicle accident has been identified as Jerome Irving Boyenga, 58, of Leonardtown.

Boyenga has a prior conviction in St. Mary’s County for Driving While Impaired by Alcohol.

On February 7, 2017, Deputy William Ray, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stopped Boyenga in the same Chevrolet Corvette involved in the 2019 crash and ticketed him for driving 89 MPH in a 50 MPH zone. The traffic stop occurred on Route 5, in the area of Bay Ridge Road, in Lexington Park.

Boyenga entered a guilty plea in April of 2017 for the Driving While Impaired by Alcohol and was given Probation Before Judgment.

Boyenga’s probation ended on October 28, 2018

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the incident, and updates will be provided when they become available.

4/2/2019: On Monday, April 1, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Willows Road in Park Hall, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on scene to find the single vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT off the roadway and in the woods with Verizon lines, and a tree down.

The single occupant was located in the vehicle by police and was believed to be trapped, but fire and rescue personnel learned from dispatchers that he just did not want to get out of the vehicle.

The single occupant/operator was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the incident.

Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

