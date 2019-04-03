UPDATE: Driver of Corvette that Crashed in Park Hall has Prior Conviction for Driving While Impaired by Alcohol

April 3, 2019
Jerome Irving Boyenga, 58, of Leonardtown (2017 DUI Arrest)

UPDATE: The driver of the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT involved in the motor vehicle accident has been identified as Jerome Irving Boyenga, 58, of Leonardtown.

Boyenga has a prior conviction in St. Mary’s County for Driving While Impaired by Alcohol.

On February 7, 2017, Deputy William Ray, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stopped Boyenga in the same Chevrolet Corvette involved in the 2019 crash and ticketed him for driving 89 MPH in a 50 MPH zone. The traffic stop occurred on Route 5, in the area of Bay Ridge Road, in Lexington Park.

Boyenga entered a guilty plea in April of 2017 for the Driving While Impaired by Alcohol and was given Probation Before Judgment.

Boyenga’s probation ended on October 28, 2018

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the incident, and updates will be provided when they become available.

4/2/2019: On Monday, April 1, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Willows Road in Park Hall, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on scene to find the single vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT off the roadway and in the woods with Verizon lines, and a tree down.

The single occupant was located in the vehicle by police and was believed to be trapped, but fire and rescue personnel learned from dispatchers that he just did not want to get out of the vehicle.

The single occupant/operator was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the incident.

Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




43 Responses to UPDATE: Driver of Corvette that Crashed in Park Hall has Prior Conviction for Driving While Impaired by Alcohol

  1. Jack Wagon on April 2, 2019 at 9:18 am

    He needed to sober up for his tests before he got out.

    Reply
  2. The Lorax on April 2, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Who will speak for the trees?

    Reply
    • duh on April 2, 2019 at 12:37 pm

      Tree lives matter

      Reply
    • Joe on April 3, 2019 at 8:08 am

      The Lorax will speak for the trees, for the trees have no voice with which to speak.

      Reply
  3. Anonymous on April 2, 2019 at 9:26 am

    I’m sure he will be drunk again real soon. As soon as he realizes he just totaled his 60,000.00 car

    Reply
    • Anonymous on April 2, 2019 at 10:10 am

      Well he’s a functioning alcoholic.

      Reply
  4. rushed on April 2, 2019 at 9:27 am

    The vette, makes me want to cry. Hope the driver is okay.

    Reply
    • Yupp on April 2, 2019 at 9:44 am

      A staple in his scalp and hurt ribs.

      Reply
    • truthteller on April 2, 2019 at 4:15 pm

      Why? He could have killed someone in his drunken state.

      Reply
  5. Anonymous on April 2, 2019 at 9:29 am

    If it is alcohol related then Verizon needs to charge him for repairs. His insurance company will not pay if he was drunk so he will be on the hook for a new car. Lastly they should take his license away, let him ride the bus if he wants to go somewhere. No sympathy for drunk drivers.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on April 2, 2019 at 9:48 am

      Most insurance will cover regardless of sobriety. And if you think taking a license away will stop him from driving, please avoid reading the crime reports for St. Mary’s County. You will be disappointed. Drive without a license, pay a ticket, go free and drive home.

      Reply
    • JBL on April 2, 2019 at 9:59 am

      Fear not, his foolish friend, male or female will loan him another vehicle. It’s the boo boo strategy.

      Reply
    • Scott Sampson on April 2, 2019 at 1:10 pm

      Anyone who can afford a vette probably knows the right folks in Leonardtown to get this deal worked out.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on April 2, 2019 at 2:19 pm

      Taking his license away won’t stop him.. You know how many people currently drive with no license? He won’t be satisfied until he kills himself, or worse, someone else..

      Reply
    • Insurance? on April 2, 2019 at 3:20 pm

      Is that correct? I have always heard your insurance still covers it

      Reply
  6. Yupp on April 2, 2019 at 9:42 am

    Jerry’s had a dwi before.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on April 2, 2019 at 10:55 am

      Nice name drop. You know they don’t release names during an investigation for a reason right not because they want to protect someone’s privacy. Keep your mouth shut

      Reply
      • Anonymous on April 3, 2019 at 12:56 am

        Privacy? LOL! Anyone know this dudes full name? And f him he could of killed any one of our families.

        Reply
    • werwe on April 2, 2019 at 12:43 pm

      Jerry? You know this person?

      Reply
    • peeps on April 2, 2019 at 2:12 pm

      How many vettes have you totaled now? 3 or 4?

      Reply
  7. Mark on April 2, 2019 at 9:45 am

    That should buff right out! :-)

    Reply
  8. Dirty Britches on April 2, 2019 at 9:45 am

    He probably pooped his pants.. Back when I was on First Responders we had plenty peop that pooped when they crashed

    Reply
    • Anonymous on April 3, 2019 at 12:57 am

      Really?

      Reply
  9. Anonymous on April 2, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Way to go Jerry.

    Reply
  10. Charles on April 2, 2019 at 10:05 am

    Poor compensation car

    Reply
  11. John on April 2, 2019 at 10:17 am

    lolololololololololol hahaha

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on April 2, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Anyone looking for a new GS15 Engineering job? One is soon to be open.

    Reply
  13. Thats gonna be a hard lesson on April 2, 2019 at 11:05 am

    A sad ending for a dream car, on a Monday night. Cars can be be replaced. Hope you’re okay driver.

    Reply
  14. Deez Nutz on April 2, 2019 at 11:05 am

    Poor car stupid driver

    Reply
  15. Anonymous on April 2, 2019 at 11:37 am

    Jerry was a race car driver
    22 years old
    Had one too many cold beers one night
    And wrapped himself around a telephone pole.

    Reply
    • Joe on April 3, 2019 at 8:11 am

      Thank you! I lol’d at this.

      Reply
  16. Anonymous on April 2, 2019 at 12:30 pm

    This is why insurance is so high!

    Reply
  17. Obsidian on April 2, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    I am worried about Lance. He drives an 85, but can only reach 64mph.

    Reply
  18. exrep on April 2, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    that was one very expensive beer he drank….lololololololo

    Reply
  19. ANONYMOUS on April 2, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Haha loser. Hopefully your insurance doesn’t pay now either.

    Reply
  20. Vf on April 2, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Why isn’t the persons name in it? Did they pay someone off?

    Reply
    • The REAL Truth on April 3, 2019 at 8:25 am

      They don’t print names until they are officially charged.

      Reply
  21. Anonymous on April 2, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Glad no one was killed beside the once Was a beautiful car

    Reply
  22. Anonymous on April 3, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Hell rooms? Jesus these snowflakes nowadays have no clue what hell is. Can you imagine if teachers could still smack you? Being secluded compared to hell? What a joke.

    Reply
  23. Truth_Teller on April 3, 2019 at 7:15 am

    so Jerry, the GS-15 Engineer, feels like he can go out on a monday night, get hammered and crash his sports car. How much do you wanna bet he gets a slap on the wrist, buys another sports car and continues to drink and drive. Kinda hope the staple in his head hit a spot that’ll give him some common sense.

    Reply
  24. Joe on April 3, 2019 at 8:13 am

    I could use a few parts off of that thing. Brakes, engine, transmission, ECU, and Seats would be nice.

    Reply
    • Charlea on April 3, 2019 at 11:56 am

      Still doesn’t change the prerequisite of having a small “ego” to own one

      Reply
  25. Anonymous on April 3, 2019 at 11:00 am

    Might have to get the drivers seat cleaned real good and gonna need lots of air fresheners !!

    Reply

