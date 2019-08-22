Former Correctional Officer Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Attempted First-Degree Murder After Ruthless Attack on Wife

UPDATE 8/22/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on August 21, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Armando Quispe Rodriguez, 46 of Bryans Road, to life suspend all but 30 years for the Attempted First-Degree Murder of Keyia Rodriguez. After completion of his sentence, Rodriguez will be placed on supervised probation for a period of 5 years.

On March 23, 2018, officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Archway Lane in Bryans Road for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with defendant Rodriguez in front of the residence where they observed several lacerations on both of his hands. During a search of the residence, officers discovered the victim, who was incoherent and bound to the basement stairs, suffering from several stab wounds to her upper body. The victim had a pool of blood around her, and the walls of the basement were also covered with blood. Officers located handcuffs near the victim as well. Due to the grave nature of her injuries, the victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment. Fortunately, she survived.

An investigation revealed that during the morning hours of March 23rd, Rodriguez began hitting and stabbing the victim as she slept. A struggle ensued as the victim tried to escape. Her attempts were unsuccessful. Rodriguez then handcuffed the victim to a railing in the basement and bound the victim’s ankles. Rodriguez continuously assaulted and threatened the victim over an extended period. In addition to hitting the victim and stabbing her, Rodriguez put a plastic bag over her face and a belt around her neck in order to suffocate her. He eventually called 911 and unlocked the handcuffs but kept the victim’s ankles bound.

During the horrific ordeal, the victim was stabbed 22 times.

Rodriguez told officers that it was a domestic situation and admitted that he was responsible for the victim’s injuries. He also told officers where the knife used to stab the victim could be located.

Prior to his incarceration, Rodriguez was a Prince George’s County correctional officer.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Freeman addressed the judge, “We know that this is not the first time that the defendant’s anger had gotten to him. Anger has been in his history, though unreported.” She furthered, “No person – no woman – should be left for dead on a railing due to marital issues. [The defendant’s] anger almost killed the victim – his wife and the mother of his children. The State is asking for justice to be served in this case.”

Before sentencing the defendant, Judge Bragunier told him, “You were violent with the [victim] in the past. The children were afraid of you. You say you are not a murderer, but that’s only by the grace of God because on that day, that’s what you intended to do.”

4/17/2019: On April 15, 2019, Armando Quispe Rodriguez, 46 of Bryans Road, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court, in front of the Honorable Judge Amy J. Bragunier, to the Attempted First-Degree Murder of Keyia Rodriguez.

