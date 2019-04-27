VIDEO: Police in St. Mary’s County Arrest Four on Multiple Charges in Great Mills

On Friday, April 26, 2019, at approximately 3:05 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 45000 block of Military Lane, Great Mills, for a reported burglary in progress.

A witness observed the suspects enter a residence and the homeowner confirmed no one had permission to be inside. Upon police arrival, there was evidence of a burglary and it was believed the suspects were still inside. After numerous requests for the suspects to exit the residence, one of the suspects complied and exited.

The suspect was arrested and identified as Divante Quintil Kyler, 27, of California. Kyler was found to have two open Bench Warrants through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (Child Support Non-compliance and Failure to Appear-Driving While Suspended). Kyler was not cooperative with police on the scene and wouldn’t provide information about additional suspects.

A search of the victim’s residence was completed utilizing the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team and K-9. The search did not reveal any additional suspects: however, there was evidence an additional suspect had been present in the residence. Police on scene located a hole in the drywall that connected to an adjoining townhome. Troopers and Deputies maintained a perimeter on the area and contact was made with the occupants of the adjoining townhome. During their contact with the occupants of the adjoining townhome, a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the townhome. The occupants of the townhome were not cooperative police.

During the investigation, the second burglary suspect was seen in the adjoining townhome. The suspect was placed under arrest and identified as Timothy Patrick Hogan, 27, of Great Mills. Hogan was found to have an active arrest warrant for Sexual Abuse of a Minor through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The two occupants of the adjoining townhome were arrested for harboring a fugitive and hindering. Those suspects are identified as Jalonte Dalquan Ford, 20, and Jajuan Dalshawn Ford, 23, both of Great Mills.

Detectives with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded to further investigate. A search of the Ford residence revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun magazine, handgun ammunition, and a starter pistol.

All the suspects were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for processing.

Hogan was charged with two counts each of 1st and 2nd Degree Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft $100 to $1,500.

Kyler was charged with 1st Degree Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft $100 to $1,500.

Jalonte Ford and Jajuan Ford were each charged with Harboring a Fugitive and Hindering.

Additional charges are pending.

