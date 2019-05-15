Great Mills Woman Wanted by Police in St. Mary’s County for Escape
Serenity Faith Byrd, 27 of Great Mills
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Serenity Faith Byrd, 27 of Great Mills, who is wanted on warrants for first- and second-degree escape.
Byrd left an inpatient treatment center in Hagerstown without approval.
Anyone with information about Byrd’s location is asked to contact Detective First Class James Bare at 301-475-4200, ext. *8118 or email james.bare@stmarysmd.com.
So Sad. Her life is over before it really started. Hope she can pull it together
A & E Motel RM 14. that’s where you will find her
What was she doing out in the first place? With her record she should be locked up well into her forties.
I would try to escape from Hagerstown too!