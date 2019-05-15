Great Mills Woman Wanted by Police in St. Mary’s County for Escape

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Serenity Faith Byrd, 27 of Great Mills, who is wanted on warrants for first- and second-degree escape.

Byrd left an inpatient treatment center in Hagerstown without approval.

Anyone with information about Byrd’s location is asked to contact Detective First Class James Bare at 301-475-4200, ext. *8118 or email james.bare@stmarysmd.com.

