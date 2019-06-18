Police Respond to Another Report of Shots Fired on Ronald Drive in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at approximately 12:45 p.m. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Ronald Drive in Lexington Park for the report of shots fired.
Witnesses indicated two black male suspects were both firing shots before fleeing the area on foot.
When officers arrived on the scene they found multiple casings on the ground
SMNEWSNET observed at least two different size casings, indicating more than one gun being used.
Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are actively investigating, and details will be provided as they become available.
does it really matter, commish will let them out within an hour and the judge will most likely dismiss the case or pbj
Sounds like a wonderful neighborhood. Nothing will ever change unless the law-abiding members of the community get together and decide enough is enough. Start turning in the dealers, thieves, and people with illegal guns. Once they are cleared out the neighborhood will be a much better and safer place to live.
In a related story, citizens refuse to cooperate with police. And they wonder why their area is a dump!