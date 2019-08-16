Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Hosting Fundraiser on September 7, 2019 for Firefighter and His Family After Losing Home to Fire

On June 10, 2019, at 5:05 a.m., The Jones family had their world torn apart when a fire started in their garage and lead to them losing their home and a vast majority of their belongings. The story can be found here: Chris is a member of the Red Knights International Motorcycle Club Maryland 4 as well as a volunteer firefighter for the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department serving Southern Maryland.

Recently, Chris’ wife Christina, provided a thank you letter for all of the overwhelming kindness, donations and support the community, friends and family provided. The story can be found here.

On September 7, 2019, RKMC Maryland 4 will be holding a fundraiser to help assist Chris and his family get through these difficult times. We are a 501c3 non-profit and all donations are tax-deductible. The fundraiser will include a 50/50 raffle, beer, wine, and dinner. Also, a DJ will be on-site to provide entertainment and there will be a bounce house for the kids.

The event will be held at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 located at 46900 South Shangri-la Dr, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., Food will be served at 5:00 p.m., food will be provided by Mission BBQ and Showtime Deli with beer and wine provided by Bowen’s Grocery of Huntingtown.

At 2:00 p.m., there will be a non-sponsored tour of Southern Maryland so please clean up those motorcycles and polish those hot rods as we take a ride through beautiful Southern Maryland.

Those wishing to pre-register can do so by August 24, 2019, by sending a check or money order to P.O. Box 447 Hughesville, MD 20637. Please make check payable to RKMC MD 4 and write Chris Jones Family in the memo section. The cost is $25 per adult, $10 for children 12 and under.

For more information or any questions please reach out to Joe Gould at 240-434-1306.

