UPDATE: Former Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Killing Prince Frederick Woman While Drunk Driving

UPDATE 2/22/2020: On February 19, 2020, Joseph Francis Migliaccio, 33, of Prince Frederick, was served with an arrest warrant after being indicted on 10 counts following a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Dares Beach Road in the area of Terrace Drive, in Prince Frederick
Leah Christine Clark, 34, of Prince Frederick, died in that accident.
At the time of the accident, Migliaccio was employed as Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Joseph Francis Migliaccio, has been charged with the following:
- Homicide with an Automobile While Under the Influence
- Homicide with a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol
- Negligent Manslaughter with an Automobile
- Exceeding the Speed Limit
- Negligent Driving
- Attempting to Drive While Under the Influence
- Driving While Under the Influence
UPDATE 11/3/2019: The pedestrian that was struck and killed along Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, has been identified as Leah Christine Clark, 34, of Prince Frederick.
The driver of the vehicle that struck and killed Clark was identified as Joseph F. Migliaccio, 33, of Prince Frederick. Migliaccio is a employed as Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy. Migliaccio was driving his personal vehicle and off duty at the time on the accident. Migliaccio is currently on paid leave from the CCSO.
Police are continuing their investigating and are awaiting a toxicology report from a blood sample provided by Migliaccio after the crash..
10/29/2019: On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:24 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 black Ford truck was travelling East on Dares Beach Road in the area of Terrace Drive, Prince Frederick, when it struck an adult female pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the truck was identified as Joseph F. Migliaccio, 33 of Prince Frederick.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident and that investigation is on-going.
