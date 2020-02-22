UPDATE: Former Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Killing Prince Frederick Woman While Drunk Driving

UPDATE 2/22/2020: On February 19, 2020, Joseph Francis Migliaccio, 33, of Prince Frederick, was served with an arrest warrant after being indicted on 10 counts following a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Dares Beach Road in the area of Terrace Drive, in Prince Frederick

Leah Christine Clark, 34, of Prince Frederick, died in that accident.

At the time of the accident, Migliaccio was employed as Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Joseph Francis Migliaccio, has been charged with the following:

Homicide with an Automobile While Under the Influence

Homicide with a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol

Negligent Manslaughter with an Automobile

Exceeding the Speed Limit

Negligent Driving

Attempting to Drive While Under the Influence

Driving While Under the Influence

10/29/2019: On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 4:24 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 black Ford truck was travelling East on Dares Beach Road in the area of Terrace Drive, Prince Frederick, when it struck an adult female pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the truck was identified as Joseph F. Migliaccio, 33 of Prince Frederick.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident and that investigation is on-going.

