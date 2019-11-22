Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Kitchen Fire in Great Mills

On Friday, November 22, 2019, at approximately 7:55 a.m., firefighters from Bay District responded to the 22200 Block of Valleyview Drive, in Great Mills, for the reported kitchen fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 2-story split-foyer residence with nothing evident, with two occupants and two large dogs outside.

Upon further investigation, firefighters found a fire in the kitchen and extinguished the fire in approximately 5 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and the St. Mary’s County Animal Control Division was requested to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The Animal Control Division responded and after talking to firefighters and the homeowners, they left the scene.

Firefighters responded to the same residence one year and one month ago, where firefighters saved over 10 dogs. That story can be found here. Neighbors reported Animal Control was contacted numerous times and responded to the residence in regards of the living conditions and number of animals in the house.

No known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

