UPDATE: Police Ticket Lexington Park Man They Say Crashed Car Into Great Mills Post Office

UPDATE 12/26/2019: On May 18, 2019, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Delante Montario Butler, 27, of Lexington Park, was stopped by Deputy Muschette, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Pegg Road in the area of Pacific Drive driving a brown Mercury Marquis with Virginia tags. On that day Butler was issued two traffic citations, one for driving a motor vehicle without a license and another for driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license. Butler was found guilty of the first citation on November 13, 2019 and given a 5-day jail sentence with all 5 days suspended, he was also fined $107.00 and placed on unsupervised probation for one year.
Police say Butler was driving the same brown Mercury Marquis on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at approximately 9:40 p.m., when he crashed into the Great Mills Post Office.
Deputy Tirpak, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office issued Butler the following traffic citation for that incident:
• FAILURE TO CONTROL VEHICLE SPEED ON HIGHWAY TO AVOID COLLISION
• FAILURE OF VEH. DRIVER INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT TO GIVE INSURANCE POLICY INFORMATION
• DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT REQUIRED LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION
• DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED
• PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE
12/24/2019: On Saturday, December 21, 2019, at approximately 9:40 p.m., firefighters and police responded to the Great Mills Post Office on Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a structure.
Crews arrived on the scene to find extensive damage to the front of the Post Office.
Witnesses at the scene stated the male driver, struck the building, pulled out, and then got out of the vehicle and switched seats with the female passenger and she drove away from the scene. Police located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Oriental Market and Carry-Out on Point Lookout Road and Flat Iron Road.
The male and female occupants of the vehicle told police the female was driving at the time of the accident.
Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office preformed standardized sobriety testing on the male and no arrests were made on the scene.
Neither the male or female had a valid drivers license, the male was issued traffic citations.
No injuries were reported.
Police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Park Hall Post Office located at 18400 Point Lookout Road in Park Hall, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at approximately 3:05 p.m., after a vehicle struck the side of the building. One person was injured in the incident, that story can be found here.
