Waldorf Woman Charged After Attempted Theft, Assaulting Two Police Officers

Woman Charged with Theft and Assaulting Two Police Officers: On January 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a drug store in the area of High Street in Waldorf, for the report of a theft in progress.

When officers arrived, they observed the suspect on a nearby street. As officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, she spit at one officer and kicked another in the stomach.

Melissa Ann “Marie” Russell, 34, of Waldorf, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, theft and other related charges. The stolen items were returned to the business. PFC B. Rash is investigating.

Melissa Marie Russell and her sister, Melinda Ann Allen both of Waldorf, were arrested in November of 2018, after commiting a home invasion and stabbing multiple victims. The full story can be read here.

