Waldorf Woman Charged After Attempted Theft, Assaulting Two Police Officers

Woman Charged with Theft and Assaulting Two Police Officers: On January 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a drug store in the area of High Street in Waldorf, for the report of a theft in progress.
When officers arrived, they observed the suspect on a nearby street. As officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, she spit at one officer and kicked another in the stomach.
Melissa Ann “Marie” Russell, 34, of Waldorf, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, theft and other related charges. The stolen items were returned to the business. PFC B. Rash is investigating.
Melissa Marie Russell and her sister, Melinda Ann Allen both of Waldorf, were arrested in November of 2018, after commiting a home invasion and stabbing multiple victims. The full story can be read here.
So this woman was out on the street after stabbing someone?? Goid job judge!
Them nasty ‘ole Russell’s at it again!
“Lock her up!”
Classy, everyone in her family must be so proud. I know her sister is, she is filled with the same level of class as this turd. Why is she even on the streets? Maybe the store owner and injured cops should sue the judge that thought it was a good idea to let this pos out after a violent robbery.
Hey Melissa Marie Melinda Ann, if you’re single, I,m available. XXX
Such a beautiful smile!
This my girl
Why is she not behind bars?
Look at this violent thin lipped, pink wilderbeast!! Please for all the small white ladies of Calvert County, keep this ghetto thug off the streets!!! PRETEND THAT SHE IS BLACK!!♂️
Well sorta. You just know she’s a mud shark. No question about it.
You are one racist woman
She’s from the Dorf, where ghetto thugs are from, mental midget.
This crime occured in Charles County… geez.
Your about as ignorant as they come. Then you wonder why there is racism! Yeah she big, white and ignorant too but I’m sure your no beauty queen! I can only imagine what you look like haha
Fat,Dumb and Happy…Gotta love it.
Disgusting
Uh… I’ll pass on this one.
Come on looks like tag team are you in!
White Privilege!!
Not really, being fat and ugly is not exclusive to whites.
EVERY ONE OFYOU SHOULD BE OUTRAGED BECAUSE SHE SHOULDNT BE ON THE STREET AT ALL AFTER STABBING SOMEONE,WHEN WILL YOU PEOPLE WAKE UP AND PROTEST THE JUDGES?
“Smile you SOB!”, said Chief Brody