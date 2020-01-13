Waldorf Woman Charged After Attempted Theft, Assaulting Two Police Officers

January 13, 2020

Melissa Ann “Marie” Russell, 34, of Waldorf

Woman Charged with Theft and Assaulting Two Police Officers: On January 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a drug store in the area of High Street in Waldorf, for the report of a theft in progress.

When officers arrived, they observed the suspect on a nearby street. As officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, she spit at one officer and kicked another in the stomach.

Melissa Ann “Marie” Russell, 34, of Waldorf, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, theft and other related charges. The stolen items were returned to the business. PFC B. Rash is investigating.

Melissa Marie Russell and her sister, Melinda Ann Allen both of Waldorf, were arrested in November of 2018, after commiting a home invasion and stabbing multiple victims. The full story can be read here.



22 Responses to Waldorf Woman Charged After Attempted Theft, Assaulting Two Police Officers

  1. Anonymous on January 13, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    So this woman was out on the street after stabbing someone?? Goid job judge!

  2. Anonymous on January 13, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Them nasty ‘ole Russell’s at it again!

  3. Anon on January 13, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    “Lock her up!”

  4. Anonymous on January 13, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Classy, everyone in her family must be so proud. I know her sister is, she is filled with the same level of class as this turd. Why is she even on the streets? Maybe the store owner and injured cops should sue the judge that thought it was a good idea to let this pos out after a violent robbery.

  5. Romeo on January 13, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Hey Melissa Marie Melinda Ann, if you’re single, I,m available. XXX

  6. Anonymous on January 13, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    Such a beautiful smile!

  7. Annette on January 13, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    This my girl

  8. Anonymous on January 13, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Why is she not behind bars?

  9. Shaun on January 13, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    Look at this violent thin lipped, pink wilderbeast!! Please for all the small white ladies of Calvert County, keep this ghetto thug off the streets!!! PRETEND THAT SHE IS BLACK!!‍♂️

    • Nate B Forrest on January 13, 2020 at 5:44 pm

      Well sorta. You just know she’s a mud shark. No question about it.

    • Anonymous on January 13, 2020 at 6:55 pm

      You are one racist woman

    • Azazel on January 13, 2020 at 7:52 pm

      She’s from the Dorf, where ghetto thugs are from, mental midget.

    • MindOfKai on January 14, 2020 at 2:57 am

      This crime occured in Charles County… geez.

    • Itiswhatitis on January 14, 2020 at 6:21 am

      Your about as ignorant as they come. Then you wonder why there is racism! Yeah she big, white and ignorant too but I’m sure your no beauty queen! I can only imagine what you look like haha

  10. Bebop on January 13, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    Fat,Dumb and Happy…Gotta love it.

  11. Anonymous on January 13, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Disgusting

  12. Anonymous on January 13, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Uh… I’ll pass on this one.

    • Anonymous on January 13, 2020 at 9:11 pm

      Come on looks like tag team are you in!

  13. Anonymous on January 13, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    White Privilege!!

    • MaxineWaWa on January 13, 2020 at 8:53 pm

      Not really, being fat and ugly is not exclusive to whites.

  14. Anonymous on January 13, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    EVERY ONE OFYOU SHOULD BE OUTRAGED BECAUSE SHE SHOULDNT BE ON THE STREET AT ALL AFTER STABBING SOMEONE,WHEN WILL YOU PEOPLE WAKE UP AND PROTEST THE JUDGES?

  15. Anonymous on January 14, 2020 at 5:17 am

    “Smile you SOB!”, said Chief Brody

