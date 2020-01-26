Two Adults and Five Pets Displaced After Single Vehicle Strikes House and Unoccupied Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Sunday, January 26, 2020 at approximately 2:20 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to 21598 Forest Park Road, and Long Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the front yard of a residence resting on its side with the single occupant trapped in the vehicle. The second vehicle was parked and unoccupied in the driveway at the time of the crash.

Firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River extricated the patient in under 20 minutes. Units operated on the scene for over an hour to secure the residence with shoring on the damaged wall.

One patient was transported to the Maryland State Police helicopter hangar where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is currently assisting two adults and five pets displaced by the incident.

Unfortunately, this is not the first incident a vehicle has caused damage to this residence. In November of 2018, an impaired driver struck the driveway of this residence at a high rate of speed, which sent the vehicle airborne and into a large tree in the front yard. The residence suffered multiple broken windows, holes in the siding and damage to the neighbors residence and cars. The fully story can be read here.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office is continuing to investigate the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.

