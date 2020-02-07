First Responders Stay Busy Responding to Over 20 Calls During Severe Storms

Firefighters from Mechanicsville, Bay District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Callaway and Seventh District responded to multiple calls throughout the county for power lines down, trees blocking roadways, and pole fires. Please use caution and move over for all emergency vehicles. Firefighters urge all motorist and pedestrians do NOT run over or approach downed lines.

Bayside Road in Leonardtown for the reported tree blocking the roadway

Bohle Road and Mary Valinda Lane in Mechanicsville for the reported tree down

Maidenside Lane and Parsons Mill Road in Loveville for the reported wires and trees down

New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville for multiple trees down

Jones Wharf Road in the area of Drum Cliff Road in Hollywood for the reported tree down

Jones Wharf Road in the area of Possum Trot Lane in Hollywood for trees and wires down with a power pole on fire

Meadow Drive in Hollywood for the reported tree down

Mutual aid to Calvert County at 265 Lore Road at the Beacon Marina in Solomons, for the structure collapse with one subject trapped.

Bayside Road in the area of Bluegrass Lane in Leonardtown for the reported trees down

Queen Tree Road in Mechanicsville for trees down

Piney Point Road and Take It Easy Ranch Road for multiple trees down

Structure Collapse at Camp Maria in Leonardtown with one subject injured.

Mcintosh Road in Hollywood for a tree blocking one lane

Coolidge Drive in Golden Beach for tree blocking roadway

Motor Vehicle Accident reported serious with one subject possibly trapped on Washington Street and Park Avenue in Leonardtown. Three transported to hospital with minor injuries

Bull Road in Leonardtown for a tree and wires down

Cedar Lane Road in Leonardtown for large tree blocking the roadway

Forest Landing Road in Hollywood for multiple trees blocking the roadway

Sotterley Road in Hollywood for the reported tree blocking the roadway

Beechwood Place for the reported tree blocking the roadway, onto a house and vehicle with power lines and a pole down

Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville

South Patuxent Beach Road in California for tree across the roadway and on power lines

Morris Drive in Lexington Park for tree across the roadway

We do not currently know which roads are closed or open at this time.

Details and updates will be provided at a later time on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Stories covering the damage around St. Mary’s and Calvert County, including two structure collapses with injuries will be posted later in the afternoon.