Firefighters Respond to Shed Fire in Hollywood

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Second District, and Bay District responded to the 23700 block of Holland Lane in Hollywood, for the reported structure on fire.

Engine 72, Tanker 74, Chief 7, and Chief 7A from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded with 8 volunteers, and arrived on the scene to find a 8×10 shed with smoke and fire showing.

The fire was extinguished in minutes and the assignment was scaled back to units from Leonardtown and Hollywood. Crews overhauled the shed and returned to service a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District and Leonardtown responded to a large shed fire on March 2, 2020. The full story can be read here.

