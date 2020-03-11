Firefighters Respond to Shed Fire in Hollywood

March 11, 2020

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Second District, and Bay District responded to the 23700 block of Holland Lane in Hollywood, for the reported structure on fire.

Engine 72, Tanker 74, Chief 7, and Chief 7A from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded with 8 volunteers, and arrived on the scene to find a 8×10 shed with smoke and fire showing.

The fire was extinguished in minutes and the assignment was scaled back to units from Leonardtown and Hollywood. Crews overhauled the shed and returned to service a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District and Leonardtown responded to a large shed fire on March 2, 2020. The full story can be read here.




This entry was posted on March 11, 2020 at 11:51 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Firefighters Respond to Shed Fire in Hollywood

  1. Fire Marshal Bill on March 11, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    Good training op here.

    Reply
  2. VSpaulding on March 11, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    Why would they dispatch 5 Fire Departments on this call of a shed on fire.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.