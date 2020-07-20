Police Investigating What Witnesses Described as Gunfight in Lexington Park

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to Pacific Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls of shots being fired.

Police arrived on the scene to find a silver Nissan Altima in the woods with airbags deployed and visible damage from multiple bullet holes throughout the vehicle.

Officers located pieces of evidence and multiple shell casing on Creeping Primrose Lane, Primrose Willow Lane, Columbus Drive, and Pacific Drive.



Witnesses on the scene told SMNEWSNET.COM they heard at least five gunshots and saw multiple black males running from the scene. Another witness reported the Nissan sedan fled the area at a high rate of speed and when they crashed into the woods, multiple black males exited the vehicle and fired weapons while fleeing the area on foot. Police are investigating other vehicles involved.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, K9 and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene, with St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigating the incident.

Police are also investigating a report of shots fired with a residence hit in the West Westbury subdivision in Lexington Park.

No known injuries were reported in either incident.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police. You can remain anonymous. If you have a tip on a crime that has occurred in St. Mary’s County, contact Crime Solvers. The Crime Solvers Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. You can also text “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Updates will be provided when they become available.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>