St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shots Fired in Lexington Park

On Friday, July 31, 2020, at approximately 10:05 p.m., police responded to the area of Pacific Drive and Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene and found multiple shell casings in the area.

Witnesses told SMNEWSNET.COM they heard at least 10 shots fired and saw multiple subjects including children running from the area of Columbus Drive, Pacific Drive, and Liberty Street.

No known injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to Pacific Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls of shots being fired. The full article can be read here.