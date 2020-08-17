Two Injured After Head-on Collision in California

On Saturday, August 15, 2020, at approximately 4:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Town Creek Drive and Ford Drive in California, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles off the roadway involved in a head-on style collision and reported no victims were trapped.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled the crash.

On June 30, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22900 block of Town Creek Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident. The same pull-behind trailer in the front yard of a residence was struck in the June, 2019 incident.

