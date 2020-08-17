Detectives Charge Suspect with Second Degree Murder After Domestic-Related Stabbing in Town of Edmonston

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives charged a woman in connection with a domestic-related fatal stabbing in the town of Edmonston. The suspect is 23-year-old Donnitta Champion of Mill Run Drive in Derwood, MD. She is charged with fatally stabbing 22-year-old Dante Eyasu of Edmonston. The suspect and victim were in an on-going relationship.

On August 12th, at approximately 5:15 pm, officers with the Edmonston Police Department were flagged down in the 5200 block of Decatur Street for a stabbing. The victim was located outside of a home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead several hours later.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect stabbed the victim during an argument.

Champion is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. She’s being held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0037825.

This is the second homicide in the Town of Edmonston in five days. Police are still investigating the murder of a 60-year-old man found in his home on August 7, 2020.