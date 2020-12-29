UPDATE: Two Arrested and Charged After Shooting Victim in Lexington Park, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center

UPDATE: On Monday, December 28, 2020, at approximately 12:16 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of North Essex Drive in Lexington Park for the reported shots fired.

Investigation determined two victims were seated in a vehicle, when another vehicle approached and fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle. One victim was struck in the upper back, and later transported via helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment and remains in stable condition. The second victim was not injured in the incident.

During the course of the investigation two suspects were identified: Tyriel Levar Gantt, age 24, and Terry Lee Kent Jr., age 30, both of California.

Kent was located at the scene and detained. Gantt was located during a vehicle stop later the same day and taken into custody without incident.

Gantt and Kent were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

Assault First Degree (two counts)

Assault Second Degree (two counts)

Gantt and Kent remain incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension 78128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

12/29/2020: On Monday, December 28, 2020, at approximately 12:20 a.m., police responded to North Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the report of shots fired.

Police arrived in the area and found shell casings in the roadway of North Essex Drive.

Witnesses reported hearing at least 10 gunshots before hearing vehicles fleeing the area.

Deputies were notified of one adult male with a gunshot wound that arrived at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown a short time later. Police located an SUV parked on Point Lookout Road near Whirlwind Road in Leonardtown that had obvious damage from gunfire.

The adult male victim was transported from MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital by helicopter to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, the same victim from this incident was shot in Lexington Park while inside his vehicle.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.





