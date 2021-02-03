AUDIO: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Owings

On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at approximately 8:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of West Mt Harmony Road and Grovers Turn Road in Owings, for the reported unconscious female.

Police arrived on the scene and placed the responding emergency medical services personnel and firefighters in service. Medical personnel were later requested back to the scene, who confirmed one patient deceased.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

