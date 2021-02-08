AUDIO: Woman Crashes into Fire Department SUV at Scene of Motor Vehicle Collision in California

On Friday, February 5, 2021, at approximately 9:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and MacArthur Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle in the Northbound turn lane of Three Notch Road, and one vehicle in the number one lane of Southbound Three Notch Road. Rescue Engine 92 (RE92) along arrived on the scene along with Fire Chief 3 in his Utility SUV, and Safety Officer 9 in his Utility SUV.

Fire and rescue personnel evaluated multiple patients, with two occupants in the red SUV and all occupants of the blue sedan signed care refusal forms and denied any injuries.

A firetruck (RE92) provided barrier protection for the involved vehicle and passengers in the Northbound lanes, and a SUV (Safety 9) providing barrier protection in the Southbound lane. All vehicles had on front and rear emergency lights activated, with Safety 9 having a rear mounted high visibility amber LED light bar.

While Safety 9 was stationary with all emergency equipment activated, a vehicle rear-ended the fire apparatus.

The single occupant of the fire apparatus suffered minor injuries, and signed care refusal forms on the scene. The operator of the black Sedan was evaluated by emergency medical personnel and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The operator of the vehicle hitting Safety 9 stated she was looking at the lights and emergency vehicles on the other side of Three Notch Road before striking the SUV.

Safety Officer, J. Adams was sitting inside of Safety 9 and observed the vehicle in his mirror approaching at a high rate of speed and braced for the impact. The striking vehicle never hit the brakes and struck the rear of the fire apparatus.

Luckily, no serious injuries were reported in the second collision.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the first motor vehicle collision, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second collision.

In October 2020, Engine 91 was struck by a vehicle which had failed to yield while responding to a motor vehicle collision in California. The full article details why our First Responders provide barrier protection, the action of Incident lane +1, and Maryland’s Move Over Laws.