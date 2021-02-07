Police Investigating 28-Year-Old Male Shot in Lexington Park, Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Saturday, February 6, 2021, at approximately 11:35 p.m., police responded to the area of Pegg Road and Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the report of gunshots.

A short time later, a 911 caller reported a gunshot victim in the 21800 block of Primrose Willow Lane in Lexington Park.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 28-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the upper body. A helicopter was requested for his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police located evidence on Pegg Road between Pacific Drive and Liberty Street, and on Primrose Willow Lane. One vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire.

One witness told SMNEWSNET he heard at least five gunshots in the area of the Pegg Road Shell at approximately 11:30 p.m., and observed multiple subjects running away from the area towards Spring Valley Drive and Valley Drive.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Two days ago, On Friday, February 5, 2021, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for a 15-year-old male shooting victim.

