Police Investigating Non-Fatal Shooting After Attempted Robbery on Path Near Wakefield Circle in Waldorf, Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward

On Sunday, February 7 at 11:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wakefield Circle and St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf, for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed three adult males were on a path in a wooded area when an unknown suspect approached and tried to rob them.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fired a shot, which struck one of the victims on his ankle. The suspect then fled on foot.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

Detectives are looking into the possibility this case could be related to another shooting that occurred on Friday, February 5 in the same area, where a victim was shot multiple times and was flown to an area trauma center. The full article and press release can be found here.

Anyone with information should contact Det. R. Smith at (301) 609-6504. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.