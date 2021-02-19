Firefighters Respond to Second Large Structure Fire in Less Than 2 Hours in St. Mary’s County

On Friday, February 19, 2021, at 4:35 a.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District, Valley Lee, NAS Patuxent River and multiple departments from Charles County responded to the 39500 block of Potomac Avenue in Leonardtown, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing throughout the two-story residence, and declared the incident as a defensive operation only.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 55 minutes.

No known injuries have been reported.

The homeowner told firefighters the residence should be vacant. The fire was discovered by nearby residents.

This is the second fire this morning in under two hours that our firefighters have responded to.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, SMECO, and a salt truck was requested to the scene to assist.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.






