State Fire Marshal Investigating Large Garage Fire in Bushwood, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, February 19, 2021, at 2:45 a.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District, and Valley Lee responded to Bailey’s Party Rentals located at 22085 Whites Neck Road in Bushwood, for the reported garage on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximate 30×50 detached garage fully engulfed in flames with the structure partially collapsed and threatening nearby structures.

Firefighters immediately declared the operation as defensive only and a short time later, crews requested an additional four tankers to the scene due to water supply issues in the area. The closest fill site for tankers was approximately 1.5 miles away at the Bushwood Wharf.

The fire was placed under control in approximately one hour and 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

