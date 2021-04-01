Police Investigating Second Death at Lexington Park Motel in Just 8 Days

On Thursday, April 1, 2021, at approximately 4:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Motel 6 located at 21847 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported subject not breathing.

The caller stated it was an unknown gendered unknown aged victim not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of the call and pronounced the single patient deceased on the scene.

This is the second death in just two weeks. On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, First Responders responded to the motel and found a female in her 20’s deceased in a motel room.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

