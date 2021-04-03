State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Valley Lee, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, April 3, 2021, at approximately 7:52 a.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, Leonardtown, NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, and Hollywood responded to 18774 McKays Beach Road in Valley Lee, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing from the roof.

Firefighters immediately made entry into the residence and found fire in the attic, crews made a primary search of the residence which yielded negative results.

More than 50 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and is investigating the fire.

Nearby 20 minutes later, firefighters were dispatched to a second house fire in Leonardtown. Full story here.