VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Female Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Impaired Driver Red Light Running in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 19-year-old female with multiple injuries to her upper and lower body. Firefighters requested a helicopter for her injuries a short time later.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and made contact with an off-duty St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy who witnessed the the vehicle run a red light and hit the pedestrian who was in the cross walk. The deputy then observed the silver Toyota SUV pull into the St. Mary’s Square, where the male operator and a passenger both exited the vehicle and proceeded to switch seats.

A St. Mary’s County Deputy made contact with the striking vehicle and removed the original operator from the passenger seat and detained him, he was later identified as Zachary Allan Kiger, 32, of no fixed address.

Deputies performed field sobriety testing on Kiger and he was taken into police custody shortly there after.

An additional witness told police the Eastbound and Westbound traffic on Great Mills Road had a red-light and the 19-year-old victim was walking in the crosswalk crossing Great Mills Road when the Toyota SUV ran the red traffic signal at a high rate of speed and struck her.

Police and witnesses reported the victim was thrown approximately 30 feet, and the vehicle was travelling at 40 to 50 mph when it struck the pedestrian.

The victim then lost consciousness upon impact with the ground.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at a nearby hospital and transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries that were non-life-threatening. The victim was conscious and talking to First Responders, and stated she had just left work.

On June 30, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22900 block of Town Creek Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident. Investigation determined a Ford truck being operated by Zachary Allan Kiger, 30 of no fixed address, had been involved in a single vehicle accident, causing damage to property.

In that incident Kiger charged with the following:

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia

Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se

Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol

Failure to Return and Remain at Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage

Person Driving Motor Vehicle on Highway or Public Property on Suspended License and Privilege

