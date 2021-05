Come out Friday, June 4, 2021, to Leonardtown Square from 4:00 p.m., to 8:00 pm to support the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Cover the Cruiser event!

As part of Leonardtown’s First Friday, patrons will be able to donate $1 per square. Patrons sign their name to a small square which is then placed on the police cruiser.

The goal is to cover the cruiser within four hours. Proceeds go to support this year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for Maryland Special Olympics. Full story here!