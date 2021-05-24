Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run Returns to St. Mary’s City on July 10, 2021

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to invite the public to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics held this year on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s City.

To participant in the walk or run register here!

The purchase of a shirt, hat or a donation of $15 is required to participate with proceeds supporting Special Olympics Maryland.

Come out Friday, June 4, 2021, to Leonardtown Square from 4:00 p.m., to 8:00 pm to support the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Cover the Cruiser event! Full story here.

About

Welcome to the St. Mary’s County Special Olympics Website. Our Special Olympics program is a year-round sports program for St. Mary’s County children and adults with opportunities to grow for everyone!

*Special Olympics Maryland is recognized as a tax-exempt organization under U.S. Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3). EIN: 23-7089144

Children and adults with intellectual disabilities who participate in Special Olympics develop improved physical fitness and motor skills, greater self-confidence and a more positive self-image. They grow mentally, socially and spiritually and, through their activities, exhibit boundless courage and enthusiasm, enjoy the rewards of friendship and ultimately discover not only new abilities and talents but “their voices” as well.

Mission

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for citizens with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Vision

The vision of Special Olympics Maryland is to help bring Special Olympics athletes into the larger society under conditions whereby they are accepted, respected and given the chance to become useful and productive citizens.

Values

The following six values guide all decisions and actions taken by Directory, volunteers, and athletes.

Community – We attempt to connect our athletes with their local COMMUNITY as much as possible. We use community facilities; we generate local publicity, and we portray the athletes and their families as local heroes Connections and bridges are formed.

– We attempt to connect our athletes with their local COMMUNITY as much as possible. We use community facilities; we generate local publicity, and we portray the athletes and their families as local heroes Connections and bridges are formed. Friendships – We encourage FRIENDSHIPS among athletes and families throughout Special Olympics. We also encourage friendships with athletes without disabilities through their commonality of sport. The goal is friendships for life.

– We encourage FRIENDSHIPS among athletes and families throughout Special Olympics. We also encourage friendships with athletes without disabilities through their commonality of sport. The goal is friendships for life. Integrity – Athletes develop INTEGRITY by doing the right thing.

– Athletes develop INTEGRITY by doing the right thing. Opportunity – All Special Olympics athletes are given the OPPORTUNITY to excel.

– All Special Olympics athletes are given the OPPORTUNITY to excel. Quality – Opportunity occurs through QUALITY sports training and Olympic-type competition.

– Opportunity occurs through QUALITY sports training and Olympic-type competition. Sportsmanship – We follow the rules of the game by demonstrating good SPORTSMANSHIP and fairness for all.

All photos are courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Mary’s County Special Olympics!

