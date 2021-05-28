St. Mary’s County Youth Gun Violence Task Force Make More Arrests, Execute Search Warrants at Lexington Park Hotels

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force continued its enforcement efforts this week in removing illegal firearms and illicit drugs from the community.

On Thursday, May 27, 2021, task force members, Emergency Services Team and Sheriff’s Office Narcotics detectives served a warrant on Walead “Wade” Othman, 53 of Lexington Park, at the Pax River Hotel (Formerly known as Motel 6). Othman was located along with several Buprenorphine packages, a schedule III controlled dangerous substance.

On Thursday, May 21, 2021, another search warrant was executed for Othman at the A&E Motel in Lexington Park. Othman was not present, but located in the room was a quantity of suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine and manufacturing and packaging materials.

Othman was arrested on May 27, 2021 and charged with two counts of CDS Intent to Distribute, three counts of CDS Possession: Not Marijuana and CDS Manufacture CDS.

In addition, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, Narcotics Division Detectives received information that Clay Burris, 23 of California, was in possession of a handgun in a backpack that he was wearing while driving a motorized scooter in the California and Lexington Park areas.

Detectives located Burris on his scooter on Barefoot Drive in California and as he was stopped, Burris attempted to toss the backpack and was detained.

A search of the backpack located a loaded Ruger SR9 9 mm handgun along with three vacuum sealed packages of marijuana.

Burris was arrested and charged with Firearm/Drug Traffic Crime; CDS Distribution: Narcotic Marijuana; CDS Possession: Marijuana 10+ grams; Handgun in a Vehicle; Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle; Handgun on Person and Loaded Handgun on Person.



Othman was previously arrested in June 2020, for two impaired driving arrests in 9 days.