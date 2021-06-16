EXCLUSIVE ARREST VIDEO – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force Make Arrests in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, a search and seizure warrant was obtained and executed at a residence on Columbus Drive, in Lexington Park, by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, with the assistance of their Youth Gun Violence Task Force, Emergency Services Team, K-9 Deputies and the Maryland State Police.

A number of illegal guns were recovered and other evidence was collected and taken from the scene.

One vehicle and one stolen scooter were towed from the scene to the Sheriff’s Office impound lot.

Police made multiple arrests on the scene, some were for outstanding warrants.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release a statement on the incident later today and we will update this article accordingly.

Anyone with information pertaining to gun violence in St. Mary’s County is asked to contact the Youth Gun Violence Task Force at (301) 475-4200 extension 78087 or by email at stopgunviolence@stmarysmd.com.

