Police Investigating Second Assault at Lexington Park Residence in Less Than 16 Hours, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 6:23 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 20,000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported injuries after an assault.

The 911 caller advised they did not know the address, but stated it was the same house as the assault that occurred Saturday morning where the woman jumped out of the 2nd story window.

First Responders arrived on the scene and found an adult male in the backyard of the residence suffering from injuries after an assault.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and are investigating the incidents.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the Spring Ridge Middle School and transported the male victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 3:30 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 20,000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported injuries after an assault and fall.

