One Flown to Area Trauma Center After 170 MPH Motorcycle Crash at Maryland International Raceway

On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 10:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Maryland International Raceway located at 27861 Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported high speed collision involving a motorcycle.

The 911 caller/EMT on the scene requested a helicopter for an adult male after an approximately 170 mph collision on the track.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene and found a 28-year-old male with multiple injuries. He was conscious alert, and talking to First Responders.

MedStar 3 landed at the scene and transported the single victim to an area trauma center with injuries reported to be non-life-threatening.

This was the second collision of the day at the track. On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Maryland International Raceway located at 27861 Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.