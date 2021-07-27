St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating One Shot in Great Mills

On Monday, July 26, 2021, at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to the 45000 block of Chancellors Run Court in Great Mills, for the report of shots fired.

Officers arrived in the area and found shell casings in the roadway.

No victim was found, however, a short time later, police responded to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for a reported gunshot victim.

A spokesperson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating one victim shot.

No other details are available at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.