UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Arrested After July Shooting in Great Mills

UPDATE 8/12/2021: On Monday, July 26, 2021, at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to the area of Pegg Road and Chancellors Run Court in Great Mills, for the report of gunshots in the area.

A short time later, one victim arrived at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, with two gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Officers responded to the hospital and made contact with the victim who stated earlier in the same day, he observed a black male located in a vehicle with a female he identified as Shailita Holt, at an elementary school in Lexington Park.

The victim knows Holt as he was in a previous relationship with her. After seeing Holt in the vehicle, the victim approached and observed a black handgun with an extended magazine in the males lap. After exchanging words with the subjects, the victim left the area.

A short time later the same day, the victim encountered the two subjects in the same vehicle in the area of 45888 Chancellors Run Court in Great Mills, when the victim approached the vehicle they were in, the black male exited the vehicle. A verbal disturbance ensued and the suspect pointed the handgun at the victim and fired two times, striking the victim twice.

Officers recovered the shell casings from the area and obtained video footage of the shooting from security cameras.

A short time after the assault occurred, the victim posted on social media asking for assistance in identifying Holts boyfriend. One subject identified the male with his name and mugshot from a news article. The victim confirmed it was the man who shot him.

Police identified the suspect as Charles Henry Thompson, Jr., 27 of Lexington Park, who was found to be prohibited from owning/processing regulated firearms due to previous convictions.

On Saturday, December 8, 2018, Thompson sent one victim to a trauma center after stabbing him in the back multiple times.

On August 4, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force served an arrest warrant on Thompson.

Thompson remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no bond status and has been charged with the following.

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Reckless Endangerment

Regulated Firearm/Illegal Possession

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Updates will be provided when they become available.

