Two Dead and One Flown to Area Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Motor Vehicle Collision in Charlotte Hall

On Friday, July 30, 2021, at approximately 11:09 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Golden Beach Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the median strip of Three Notch Road. Upon investigation, firefighters found both vehicles on fire and three victims trapped.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, and Charles County responded to the scene, with crews arriving in under three minutes.

Two victims have been pronounced deceased on the scene.

The third patient was extricated from the vehicle in approximately 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one adult male with life-threatening injuries

Northbound and Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road will be closed for an extended period of time. Please slow down, avoid the area, and expect delays.

Police are investigating the collision and will be performing Crash Reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

