Police Investigating Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at approximately 6:45 p.m., police and firefighters responded to Pegg Road in the area of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park, for a serious motor vehicle accident.

First responders arrived on scene to find four vehicles involved in the crash, with five patients.

A Maryland State Police Trooper helicopter was originally requested, but was returned to service a short time later.

Two occupants of one vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene., and four other patients were transported to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

The fourth vehicle involved reported no injuries.

Members of the Maryland State Police responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.

Pegg Road and Spring Valley Drive will be closed for an extended period of time while the scene is under investigation.