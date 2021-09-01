Impaired Driver Arrested at Scene of Fatal Lexington Park Motor Vehicle Collision After Hitting County Traffic Control Vehicle

At approximately 10:00 p.m., Troopers responded to Pegg Road and Spring Valley Drive for the reported motor vehicle collision with no injuries.

The roadway was shut down at the time of the collision due to the double fatal motor vehicle collision which occurred around 6:50 p.m. Full article here.

Officers on the scene advised a black Ford Taurus rear ended a white Ford F-350, which was a St. Mary’s County Public Transportation Truck that was directing traffic at the scene.

Upon making contact with the operator of the Taurus, he was standing outside of the vehicle and identified as Duane Monroe Reese, 24, of Lexington Park.

When State Troopers asked the subject what happened, he stated he was driving home from a friends house and did not see the emergency lights on the county truck and when he did see the truck, he attempted to swerve to miss it and struck a curb and then the rear of the pickup truck.

Troopers detected an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath while speaking to Reese and observed his eyes being bloodshot and glassy with his balance appearing to be off. When asked how much he had to drink recently, Reese stated “he had a couple drinks after work at approximately 4:30 p.m.”

He was then asked to do field sobriety tests to which he agreed to do and failed nearly all tests. Troopers place Reese into custody for driving under the influence at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Troopers also located several empty alcoholic beverage containers near the drivers seat, and upon searching Reese, Troopers located a loaded Glock handgun from his waistband. He voluntarily advised he does not have a concealed carry permit. A check of the firearm found it was registered to Reese.

Troopers transported Reese to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing, at approximately 11:00 p.m., he was read his DR15 rights and agreed to submit a Alcohol Concentration Test. Charging documents stated “The intoximeter test was conducted by Sgt. Wiesemann at approximately 11:27 p.m., with the results showing .10 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.”

When asked what kind of drinks he had, Reese advised he consumed some “Victory Sower Monkeys”, Troopers asked what they were, and Reese advised some kind of beer.

Duane Monroe Reese, 24, of Lexington Park has been charged with the following.

HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL