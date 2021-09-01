UPDATE: Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Fatal Crash That Killed Two Lexington Park Women

UPDATE: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening in St, Mary’s County.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Pegg Road in the area of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. Due to the seriousness of the incident, the Maryland State Police Crash Team was also called to the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, an Audi S4 crashed head-on with a Nissan Rogue in the center turn lane of Pegg Road. The Nissan then sideswiped a Ford Escape, which overturned. As the Ford overturned, it struck another Nissan.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue, identified as Sherish Lynn Guthrie, 53, and Hilda Gale Kanney, 73, both of Lexington Park, Maryland, were declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Audi, a male, was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The road was closed for about four hours following the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the fatal crash. Once that investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will determine what charges may be filed in this case.

________________

During the road closure, a separate motor vehicle collision occurred when a vehicle crashed into a St. Mary’s County work vehicle that was parked on Pegg Road. Full article here.

The suspect driver in that incident, Duane Monroe Reese, 24, of Lexington Park, was cited for driving under the influence and reckless driving. Reese was also charged with illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a loaded handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and illegal possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle. Reese was taken to the Leonardtown Barrack before being transferred to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for processing.

8/31/2021: On Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at approximately 6:45 p.m., police and firefighters responded to Pegg Road in the area of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park, for a serious motor vehicle accident.

First responders arrived on scene to find four vehicles involved in the crash, with five patients.

A Maryland State Police Trooper helicopter was originally requested, but was returned to service a short time later.

Two occupants of one vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene., and four other patients were transported to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

The fourth vehicle involved reported no injuries.

Members of the Maryland State Police responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.

Pegg Road and Spring Valley Drive will be closed for an extended period of time while the scene is under investigation.

