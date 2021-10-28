Crews Continue to Search for Missing Waterman/Volunteer Firefighter in Potomac River

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at approximately 8:11 p.m., fire and rescue personnel from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to the Potomac River in the area of Buoy 22, for the reported overdue boat.

The missing 22-foot Seahawk boat was located hours later run aground on the Virginia shoreline in the area of Westmoreland State Park near the Horsehead Cliffs with no occupants on board.

After approximately 4 hours of searching, crews called off the search for the night and continued their efforts early Thursday morning, where crews continue the search as of 2:13 p.m., on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Douglas Hands last seen leaving Cobb Island around 4:45 p.m., on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Anyone with information that could help with the search is asked to call the Coast Guard at 410-576-2525.

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, along with the assistance from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, and Maryland State Police Aviation.

“Per the commanding officer, specific areas for private vessels should focus on shore lines North and South of Cobb Island in Maryland and Virginia, and to please stay clear of any fire and rescue boats to let them have room to work.”

Wes Johnson from Island Marine & Charter Fishing LLC released the following. “If anyone would like to help, the areas to look can be anywhere from buoy 13 to the Nice/Middleton bridge and into the mouth of the Wicomico. The vessel was found unoccupied, still searching for a single occupant white male, medium build with red hair. You can report any information to Maryland DNR or USCG.”

Douglas Hands was recognized in 2020 for his heroic actions in 2019, when Hands physically stopped a woman attempting to jump from the Nice/Middleton Bridge.

