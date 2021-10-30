Crews Recover Body of Missing Waterman/Volunteer Firefighter Douglas Hands

UPDATE 10/30/2021: The Cobb Island Volunteer Fire and EMS Department released the following statement.

***UPDATE*** FOR THE RECOVERY OPERATIONS OF FIRE FIGHTER / LIFE MEMBER DOUGLAS HANDS – On October 30, 2021 at 14:15 Hours – Fire Fighter / Life Member Doug Hands was located this afternoon during the multi-agency search of the Potomac River.

The Hands Family as well as The Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS would like to express our sincere Gratitude and Thanks to ALL the resources who have assisted us during the search.

We ask that you continue to keep the Hands Family and his Fire Department Family in your thoughts and prayers during this tough and tragic time.

The Cobb Island Volunteer Fire and EMS Department will provide any additional information after the family has requested us to.

The Family and CIVFD would like to say THANK YOU to EVERYONE that helped during this search:

United States Coast Guard

Maryland State Police Aviation

Maryland Natural Resources Police

Charles County Dive/Rescue

Newburg VRS&FD Marine Unit

Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Marine Unit

Calvert County Marine Unit

Colonial Beach Marine Unit

Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department Marine Unit

Towboat Cobb Island

All Private Citizens Assisting with the Search by land and water.

10/29/2021: The Coast Guard has suspended their efforts this afternoon in the search for the missing crabber in the vicinity of Cobb Island on the Potomac River.

The weather conditions have delayed search efforts by local and state resources at this time. The efforts to continue the search will resume once the weather leaves the area and roadways are passable to allow resources to return to the Cobb Island area. Any person with information that could assist search efforts can contact the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department at 301-259-4258 or if you have an emergency call 911.

Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department has been inundated with offers from the public to assist, and those offers are appreciated. Those offering to provide search assistance will not be discouraged; however, citizens operating on the waterways must exercise extreme caution as the area is significantly impacted by the storm, and the waterway debris is extremely dangerous.

Other offers for assistance can be referred to the Department at the phone number above. The Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department as well as the family appreciate the efforts from the United States Coast Guard as well the following resources who have assisted thus far:

Maryland State Police Aviation

Maryland Natural Resources Police

Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department

Charles County Dive/Rescue

Newburg VRS&FD Marine Unit

Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Marine Unit

Calvert County Marine Unit

Colonial Beach Marine Unit

Towboat Cobb Island

UPDATE 10/28/2021: U.S. Coast Guard Press Release added. The Coast Guard is searching for a missing fisherman in the vicinity of Cobb Island on the Potomac River, Thursday morning.

Watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a report Wednesday evening from the Charles County Fire Department of an overdue fisherman.

A Response Boat-Medium boat crew was launched from Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.

The following partner agencies also launched to assist with search efforts:

Maryland State Troopers

Maryland State Police Aviation

Maryland Natural Resources Police

Cobb Island Fire Department

St. Mary’s County Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue

Towboat Cobb Island

After launching, Towboat Cobb Island crewmembers located the fisherman’s vessel aground on the shoreline of Westmoreland County, Virginia.

Coast Guard Cutter Bonito was launched to further assist with search efforts along with a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, and Naval Air Station Patuxent River aircrews.

Any person with information that could assist search efforts can contact the Sector Maryland-National Capital Region Command Center at 410-576-2525.



On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at approximately 8:11 p.m., fire and rescue personnel from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to the Potomac River in the area of Buoy 22, for the reported overdue boat.

The missing 22-foot Seahawk boat was located hours later run aground on the Virginia shoreline in the area of Westmoreland State Park near the Horsehead Cliffs with no occupants on board.

After approximately 4 hours of searching, crews called off the search for the night and continued their efforts early Thursday morning, where crews continue the search as of 2:13 p.m., on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Douglas Hands last seen leaving Cobb Island around 4:45 p.m., on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Anyone with information that could help with the search is asked to call the Coast Guard at 410-576-2525.

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched a helicopter, along with helicopters from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Maryland State Police Aviation.

“Per the commanding officer, specific areas for private vessels should focus on shore lines North and South of Cobb Island in Maryland and Virginia, and to please stay clear of any fire and rescue boats to let them have room to work.”

Wes Johnson from Island Marine & Charter Fishing LLC released the following. “If anyone would like to help, the areas to look can be anywhere from buoy 13 to the Nice/Middleton bridge and into the mouth of the Wicomico. The vessel was found unoccupied, still searching for a single occupant white male, medium build with red hair. You can report any information to Maryland DNR or USCG.”

Douglas Hands was recognized in 2020 for his heroic actions in 2019, when Hands physically stopped a woman attempting to jump from the Nice/Middleton Bridge.

