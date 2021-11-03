Father and Teenaged Son Flee on Foot After Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Hermanville Road and Point Lookout Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles off the roadway.

Witnesses reported a SUV ran the Hermanville Road stop sign and travelled onto Point Lookout Road into the path of a Lexus sedan. The operator and one occupant exited the SUV and fled on foot, they were last seen travelling Northbound on Point Lookout Road away from the scene.

A farm owners fence was damaged, yet again, and responded to keep his cattle safe and on the property.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported two victims were suffering from chest pains. One victim was transported to an area hospital, and one victim signed care refusal forms on the scene and went to the hospital by personal vehicle.

Additional Deputies responded to the area and searched for approximately 30 minutes before returning to service or responding to other calls.

At approximately 10:23 p.m., a nearby homeowner called 911 reported two unknown subjects were running in their fields on Willows Road. Deputies responded to the area and searched for 20 minutes before locating both subjects in a field.

The two suspects were taken into custody without incident, and an ambulance was requested to the scene for a 14-year-old male with injuries to the head, and the adult male for injuries to his leg.

One suspect was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, and the second suspect was transported by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to an area hospital for medical evaluation.

