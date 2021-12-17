Jury Finds Lexington Park Man Guilty of Firearm Charges, Fleeing and Eluding After 2020 Shooting and High Speed Chase

State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz announces the guilty verdict returned by a St. Mary’s County jury of De Aundre Keys, 25 of Lexington Park, for possession of a regulated firearm with a prior felony conviction as well as numerous other firearm charges and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

The case arose from an October 19, 2020 incident wherein Keys led police on a high speed chase through a neighborhood and threw a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in the middle of the road.

On Monday, October 19, 2020 at approximately 5:42 p.m., police responded to a reported “gun fight” on Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, dispatchers further advised one of the shooters was fleeing the area in a white SUV. Officers arrived in the area in less than 2 minutes from dispatch and observed a white SUV fleeing the area on Pacific Drive.

He was convicted of all seven charges. Keys will be held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending sentencing, which is set for February 4, 2022. Mr. Fritz thanks Senior Assistant State’s Attorney John Stackhouse and members of the Maryland State Police for their hard work in prosecuting this case.

Keys was previously arrested on Thursday December 20, 2018, at approximately 9:20 a.m., when Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a green Honda Accord in the area of Westbury Blvd on Pegg Road, in Lexington Park.

