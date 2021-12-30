Police Investigating Shooting in Lexington Park, No Known Injuries Reported

On Thursday, December 30, 2021, at approximately 1:52 p.m., police responded to a neighborhood in Lexington Park for the reported gunshots actively being fired.

Multiple 911 callers reported hearing at least six gunshots and stated there were possibly multiple shooters, and saw multiple subjects running from the area.

Police arrived in the area and found shell casings in the roadway.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a red/burgundy 4-door Honda sedan flee the area at a high rate of speed after hearing the gunshots.

No known injuries have been reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab is on the scene investigating the incident.

On Monday, December 27, 2021, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reports of shots being fired.

