Charles County Sheriff’s Office Update on Management of COVID-19 at Detention Center

On January 10, Sheriff Troy Berry issued a press release regarding the management of COVID-19 at the Charles County Detention Center (CCDC) during the nation’s largest spike in the virus ever.

“In past months, there has been a campaign of misinformation being shared on social media regarding COVID-19 at the detention center. Hearing misinformation was circulating, I issued a press release informing our community of how the challenges being faced nationally were being addressed in the CCDC”: The full release can be read here.

“Recently, the misinformation relating to COVID-19 in the detention center has resurfaced. I want to be abundantly clear. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charles County Detention Center has taken every precaution necessary to keep inmates and staff safe. They developed strategic plans and contingencies to manage the threat of COVID-19,” said Sheriff Berry.



At a time the entire world experienced an increase of COVID-19 cases, the detention center identified inmates and staff members who tested positive, in late December 2021. Once detected, the on-site medical care staff (Prime Care Medical) and CCDC’s employees put into action their contingency plan.

In accordance with the protocol set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), inmates who tested positive were placed in isolation–much like what the CDC recommends to people outside of a detention center. In addition, inmates and staff continue to wear masks, social distance, and they are offered the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

“Please know the CCDC continues to work directly with the Charles County Health Department, the Charles County District and Circuit Courts and Prime Care Medical regarding the status of inmates. The strategic plans and contingencies implemented by staff have proven successful in stopping the spread of the virus in our facility. Working in collaboration with our partnering agencies will continue to ensure we exceed industry standards and embrace the recommended procedures to best maintain a safe and secure environment,” said Sheriff Berry.

The CCDC will continue working with health care providers and the Charles County Health Department to manage those affected and ensure best practices are followed to address any future exposures.