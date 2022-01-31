Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Lexington Park Dollar General, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, January 29, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General located at 21411 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported armed robbery.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with the employee/911 caller who reported a white male armed with a knife had threatened employees before fleeing with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a white male armed with a knife, wearing a full face/ski mask, black hoodie and boots. He fled the area on foot towards the rear of the building.

A K9 unit was utilized to conduct a track which lead officers to a residence in the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park.

No injuries were reported and no known arrests have been made.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Police are also investigating an armed robbery involving a knife that occurred on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. One employee was injured by the suspect and was transported to the hospital.

