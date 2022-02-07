Police Investigating Second Suicide on Thomas Johnson Bridge in Less Than a Month, Citizens Call for Change

On Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 8:07 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and St. Mary’s responded to the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge, for the reported suicidal subject.

Calvert County Dispatchers advised 911 callers reported a female subject had left her vehicle and jumped off the bridge.

Firefighters from Solomons, Prince Frederick, St. Leonard, Seventh District, Second District, Maryland DNR/NRP, U.S. Coast Guard, Calvert County Dive Team, and Maryland State Police Aviation responded to assist.

Maryland State Police Helicopter responded to the area and while overhead completing their search, they located the subject on the water surface near Pax River Naval Air Station around 9:10 a.m.

Boat 5 located and retrieved the victim from the water at 9:16 a.m., crews transported the victim to the Solomons Boat Ramp where Emergency medical personnel started CPR and then transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Please, if you or anyone you know is battling depression and are considering suicide, reach out to someone. You are not in this alone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741, which is the Crisis Text Line. Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

Case management services are initiated to help individuals engage in treatment and decrease the likelihood of future crises. These services can also be accessed through a dedicated hotline at 1-877-467-5628. www.CCBHCrisisResponse.org

Prince Frederick – 410-535-5400

Chesapeake Beach – 410-286-0547

Barstow – 410-535-3079

Lusby – 410-394-0681

Not even two weeks prior to the day, Sunday, January 23, 2022, an adult female died from her injuries after jumping from the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge. Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Citizens are demanding a change be made due to the number of recent suicides and attempts made from the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge, and have started a petition asking Maryland State Highway Administration to make changes or add safety netting.

Maryland State Highway Administration Assistant Director of Public Relations, Tina Regester released the following statement after the January 23, 2022 suicide. “The Office of Structures will perform a study to determine if there are additional viable countermeasures for the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge, SHA’s number one priority is safety along the state highway network and takes suicides, and attempted suicides very seriously.”

Maryland State Delegate, Dist. 29B Brian Crosby supports the petition and changes to the bridge and stated the following. “No family should experience the loss of a loved one from suicide. The simple act of installing nets could save a family from experiencing a tragedy.”

Photos provided by the Calvert County Dive Team.

