Police Charge Virginia Man in 2020 Murder at Mount Clare Place in Waldorf

UPDATE: On October 27, 2020, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12300 block of Mount Clare Place in Waldorf for the report of a death.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Herbert Andrei James, 64, inside his residence with trauma to his body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect.

On February 4, 2022, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Artie Cofield, 51, of Virginia. Cofield was known to the victim. On February 12, Cofield was located in Wichita Falls, Texas by the United States Marshals Service. Cofield is currently being detained in Wichita Falls and is awaiting extradition.

Sgt. Garner and Detective Worley are continuing the investigation.



“The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has become aware of recent activity on social media related to concerns about the recent homicides that occurred in the Adams Crossing area of Waldorf. We want to let you know that detectives are pursuing strong leads in both cases and at this point, there is no evidence linking the cases other than they occurred in the same area.

Further, neither case appears to be random.”

On October 25, 2020, at approximately 2:56 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12300 block of Glenview Place in Waldorf after receiving a call for the report of a death inside an apartment. Upon arrival, officers located Latoya Hicks, 33, of Waldorf, inside her apartment doorway. She had trauma to her body and was the victim of an apparent homicide. Full story here.

On October 27 at 11:40 a.m., officers responded to the 12300 block of Mount Clare Place in Waldorf after receiving a call to check on the welfare of a resident who lived in one of the apartments. Upon arrival, officers located Herbert Andrei James, 64, deceased inside his residence. He had trauma to his body and foul play is suspected. It does not appear this is a random incident. Full story here.